Another group of Russians deported from US – Russian media

Another group of Russian citizens has been deported from the United States. During the latest flight, the group of Russians was dropped off in Moldova this time.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including Agentstvo, reported this.

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Details

According to sources, a chartered Boeing 767 aircraft departing from the United States first landed in Tirana, the capital of Albania. It then flew to Bucharest and from there to Chisinau, where it landed at night.

According to a human rights advocate familiar with the situation, the Russian citizens were allowed to enter Moldova. There have been no reports that any of them were denied entry.

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The deportees spent the night in the country and will now have to decide what to do next. It is noted that Russian citizens may stay in Moldova without a visa for up to 90 days.

The exact number of deported Russians is currently unknown. Preliminary estimates suggest there may have been about ten people on board.

Read more: 200,000 Ukrainians could be part of "voluntary deportation" process from USA - WP

According to human rights defenders, one of the deportees is expected to be granted a humanitarian visa to France, since a politically motivated criminal case has been opened against him in Russia.

After dropping off the passengers in Chisinau, the plane continued its route, first to Uzbekistan and then to Tajikistan.

Read more: Trump administration wanted Ukraine to accept migrants deported from USA - WP

Russians deported from the US not for the first time

According to Russian media, this was at least the fourth mass deportation flight from the United States carrying Russian citizens over the past year. Similar flights also took place in June, August, December and January.

In previous cases, some of the deported Russians were eventually taken to Russia. Reports said that some of them were detained by Russian security forces immediately after returning.

Read more: Poland forcibly returned 24 Ukrainians in a week