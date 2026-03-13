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Macron on EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine: We will do everything possible to unblock it
French President Emmanuel Macron has assured that EU partners will do everything possible to ensure that the commitment on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine is fulfilled.
As reported by Censor.NET, Macron said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.
What is known
"We will do everything possible to ensure that the €90 billion loan that was agreed is unblocked and confirmed. We will do everything for this," he said.
Macron also said that the total amount of EU assistance provided since 2022 is "approaching €200 billion."
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the European Commission is seeking to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan despite opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
- As a result, efforts are underway to find a solution to bypass his veto, as Ukraine is running out of money in March. At the same time, Europeans are wary of putting pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the election campaign.
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