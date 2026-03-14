Ukraine’s air defense shot down all cruise missiles during last Russian attack, - Ihnat

During Russia's massive strike, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted most of the ballistic missiles and 100% of the cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force Command’s Communications Department, spoke about this during a televised marathon.

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"We achieved a 100% interception rate for cruise missiles today. It is indeed rare to successfully intercept 100% of missiles such as the Kh-101 or the Kalibr. First and foremost, this is thanks to the F-16 pilots and others; the Patriot system also worked. Thus, we managed to intercept a larger number of ballistic missiles or missiles attacking along a ballistic trajectory. Next, we have a 100% success rate in shooting down cruise missiles today. It is indeed rare for 100% of missiles, such as the "Kh-101" or "Kalibr," to be intercepted," he noted.

Ignat also noted the high effectiveness of the 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade in shooting down missiles.

A significant number of attack UAVs were shot down by interceptor drones.

"Army Aviation helicopters and mobile strike groups have also recorded dozens of kills today," Ihnat said.

Read more: Russians are attacking with strike drones – Air Force

What happened before?

On the night of March 13–14, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and missiles.

Due to overnight shelling and power outages in Kyiv, trolleybus and tram service has been temporarily suspended on several routes. Emergency power outages have also been implemented in the capital following the overnight shelling.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the electronic warfare units detected 498 air attack assets targeting Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 460 targets—58 missiles and 402 drones of various types.

See more: Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 126 UAVs: air defense neutralized 117 targets. INFOGRAPHICS