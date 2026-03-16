Russia will only be satisfied with entire Donbas region and change in current government in Ukraine, — Lavrov

The Kremlin has stated that the Russian Federation seeks to "eliminate the root causes" of a full-scale war, and therefore Moscow will not accept a peace agreement that would allow the current government in Ukraine to remain in power.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, according to Censor.NET.

Russia's Goals in Ukraine for "Peace"

Lavrov stated that "the Americans, unlike the Europeans, are pushing for the need to resolve the issue of recognizing the realities 'on the ground' and appear to support Russia's occupation of the entire Donbas, "in order to eliminate the root causes of the conflict".

At the same time, Lavrov cited as a second "reason" the "existence of a Nazi regime in Kyiv," which "will continue its hostile anti-Russian activities."

"They plan to bring some kind of stabilization force into its territory—in essence, these will be occupying troops that will pose a threat to the Russian Federation. We have spoken about this many times: a settlement that preserves the Nazi regime is a serious problem. It’s not as simple as people are saying now: ‘Let’s stop at the line of contact, and everything will be fine.’ That’s not the case," the Russian minister added.

Read more: I will never abandon Donbas and 200,000 Ukrainians who live there, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on territorial concessions