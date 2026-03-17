"US consulted with its allies regarding operations in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan. It no longer does so," - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb attributed the reluctance of European NATO member states to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s request for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz to the fact that the U.S. had not consulted with its allies prior to taking military action.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Yle.

What is known?

"If partners are not informed in advance and not warned about upcoming events, the approach will be different," said the Finnish leader.

According to Stubb, Finland does not have the resources to participate in an operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We don't have the kind of equipment that could be deployed to that region. In any case, Finland's role within the Alliance is to ensure the security of northeastern Europe," he explained.

Stubb noted that countries that are able and willing to help the United States should do so.

Read more: "Shaheds" have become more dangerous: Russia helped Iran improve them, - Zelenskyy

"In Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the U.S. consulted with international institutions or allies. The situation is different now," he added.

Stubb said that it is now crucial to once again convince Trump of the need to cooperate with Europe.

What happened before?