US Vice-President Vance is preparing visit to Hungary

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Hungary in the coming days.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters.

According to the agency’s sources, the visit is intended to demonstrate support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections.

However, the exact dates of the trip have not yet been determined. Sources note that plans may change, as the U.S. leadership may decide to remain in Washington due to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

A visit amid the election campaign

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are expected to take place on April 12. Opinion polls indicate growing support for Orbán's Fidesz party, but the opposition party Tisa maintains a lead of about 14 percentage points.

Analysts believe that a possible visit by Vance could send a political signal and influence the pre-election situation in the country.

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The U.S. has already expressed its support for Orbán

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Orbán ahead of the election. He made that statement in February.

The vice president's visit is expected to build on this policy and underscore the strategic relationship between Washington and Budapest.