Following results of competition, 22 potential HACC judges have been selected, - Transparency International Ukraine. LIST
The HQCJ and the Public Council of International Experts have identified 22 potential judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court, who will take up their posts provided they pass the subsequent stages.
This was reported by Transparency International Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.
Details
Ukraine is thus moving closer to fulfilling another step in its European integration commitments.
Increasing the number of judges will help speed up the handling of high-level corruption cases and reduce the workload on the current High Anti-Corruption Court panel.
"We assessed the information on all 73 applicants wishing to become judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court or the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Administrative Panel. We then took notes on each interview conducted. In our view, the number of candidates who have progressed to the next round (interviews with the High Council of Justice) is, to some extent, a compromise.
In particular, among those who have progressed, there are four candidates whose answers struck us as extremely uncertain, so we are awaiting the publication of the Public Council of International Experts and the High Qualification Commission of Judges’ justifications for their decisions regarding each contestant. This matter will subsequently be considered by the High Council of Justice," explained Andrii Borovyk, Executive Director of Transparency International Ukraine.
Transparency International Ukraine noted that the appointment of new judges is one of the benchmarks of the Ukraine Facility Plan. The result of 22 potential judges may indicate that Ukraine has effectively fulfilled this requirement, demonstrating the progress expected by our international partners and the European Commission.
"In the context of a full-scale war and the need to constantly strengthen state institutions, effective justice in corruption cases is an important safeguard against abuse. Provided they successfully pass the next stages of the competition, the new judges must strengthen the High Anti-Corruption Court as an institution and justify the trust placed in them by the Public Council of International Experts," the statement reads.
Who is still in the running?
- Natalia Doroshenko — judge of the Rivne District Administrative Court.
- Vladislav Kukhta — President of the Chernihiv District Court in Chernihiv Oblast.
- Olena Tanasevych — judge of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.
- Mykola Rubashchenko — associate professor at the Department of Criminal Law, Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.
- Marta-Maria Yatsynina — senior lecturer at the Ukrainian Catholic University.
- Oksana Hutsal — judge of the Orikhiv District Court in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Viktor Antypenko — judge of the Rokytne District Court of Kyiv Oblast.
- Oleksandr Dudchenko — Associate Professor at the Department of Criminal Procedure, Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.
- Yevhen Didenko — judge of the Pryazovskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Iryna Teslenko — judge of the Kreminna District Court in Luhansk Oblast.
- Vitalii Koriahin — judge of the Ternivskyi City Court.
- Lesia Skreklia — Associate Professor at Lviv University of Trade and Economics.
- Oleh Khamkhodera — military officer.
- Mykola Pika — lawyer.
- Tetiana Troian — judge of the Sosnivskyi District Court of Cherkasy.
- Yulia Retynska — judge of the Zavodskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia.
- Ihor Chaikin — judge at the Pokrovskyi District Court in Kryvyi Rih.
- Olha Pevna — judge of the Troitskyi District Court of Luhansk Oblast, temporarily seconded to the Kyivskyi District Court of Kharkiv.
- Kateryna Sikora — judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
- Natalia Movchan — judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
- Inna Smal — judge of the Sosnytskyi District Court of Chernihiv Oblast.
- Denys Kovalenko — judge of the Rubizhne City Court in Luhansk Oblast.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password