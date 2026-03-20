We hope to get clearer dates for trilateral talks at negotiations with US, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the topic of trilateral talks would be discussed at tomorrow's meeting with US representatives.

The head of state said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"All issues will be raised. Preparations for the future trilateral meeting. We want clear dates, at least approximate ones. We all understand that the situation in the Middle East, the war, is affecting the postponement of this date. The trilateral meeting has already been postponed more than once. We want more specifics," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, dialogue with the United States should continue in a close format.

Read more: There is certain understanding of how Ukraine and Gulf states can help each other on security, Zelenskyy says

"Because the recent sanctions that the American side lifted from the Russian energy sector, all of this creates risks for us. All of this means more money for Russia, and therefore greater capabilities for them later on the front line. This is dangerous," the president said.

The head of state noted that they would also work on bilateral documents for the future end of the war.

"For future security guarantees, for the future recovery of Ukraine. All this work is continuing, and our group will clarify some details," he concluded.

Read more: Russia must not feel its position is strengthening in peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Background

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected next Saturday.

The Kremlin said Russia would not take part in the March 21 talks.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine