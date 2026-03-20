Ivaniushchenko’s case: NABU and SAPO conduct searches in courts and among OPG representatives – media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting searches in courts and among representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG). They are linked to the case of former Party of Regions member Yurii Ivaniushchenko.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainska Pravda wrote this, citing sources.

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Details

In particular, searches are being carried out at the Kyiv Court of Appeal and at the home of Judge Volodymyr Melnyk.

"According to sources, the investigative actions concern the case of former Party of Regions MP Ivaniushchenko and are linked to the closure of Ivaniushchenko's case and the lifting of freezes on his accounts abroad.

The searches concern the case in which judges and prosecutors helped lift the freeze on Ivaniushchenko's funds in Switzerland," the outlet writes.

According to sources, the amount in question may exceed 70 million euros.

Read more: Son of former regional official Ivaniushchenko owns property in Dubai: former MP himself flies there from Russia, - media

Background

As a reminder, the NABU had previously placed Ivanyushchenko on the wanted list. He is suspected of laundering 18 hectares of state-owned land worth more than UAH 160 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Ivaniushchenko in custody in absentia.

Read more: Judge in Bukovyna exposed for inciting lawyer to pay another judge $30,000 bribe – SSU