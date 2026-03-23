NABU is calling for sanctions to be imposed on former MP Ivaniushchenko: he holds Russian passport and has financial ties to aggressor

The National Bureau has appealed to the President of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine to initiate sanctions against one of the suspects in the case involving land fraud at the "Stolychnyi" market, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament from the now-banned Party of Regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press centre.

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What is known about MP?

NABU does not name the former MP, but it is clear from the case files that the individual in question is Yurii Ivaniushchenko.

As noted, during the investigation, detectives uncovered strong financial ties between the suspect and the aggressor state. In particular, it was established that companies linked to the suspect were operating in the temporarily occupied territories and on Russian territory, paying taxes to the Russian budget.

Read more: Son of former regional official Ivaniushchenko owns property in Dubai: former MP himself flies there from Russia, - media

It has also been established that the suspect used a Russian passport and had ties to individuals involved in financing armed groups and the occupying authorities of the aggressor state.

As a reminder, NABU and the SAPO are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding a deal involving nine land plots on the territory of the "Stolychnyi" market. Within the scope of these proceedings, the former MP in question is suspected of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the NABU had previously issued a warrant for Ivaniushchenko’s arrest. He is suspected of laundering 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has issued an arrest warrant for Ivaniushchenko in absentia.

Read more: Ivaniushchenko’s case: NABU and SAPO conduct searches in courts and among OPG representatives – media