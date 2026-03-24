Three suspects in arson attack on defence factory in Czech Republic have been arrested
Police in the Czech Republic have arrested three suspects in connection with the arson attack on a warehouse belonging to the LPP Holding arms factory in Pardubice; among them are citizens of the Czech Republic and the United States.
This is reported by České noviny, according to Censor.NET.
Arrest
The arrest of one of the suspects in the arson had been reported earlier. He was apprehended in Slovakia.
The police added that they are working on the suspect's extradition. The other two were detained in the Czech Republic.
"Among those detained are citizens of the Czech Republic and the United States. We are continuing to work intensively to apprehend the remaining suspects, also in cooperation with our foreign partners," the statement reads.
Threats from the group
The Earthquake Faction, which has claimed responsibility for setting fire to a defense contractor, is threatening to release confidential documents. It has issued an ultimatum to LPP Holding, giving the company until April 20.
By that date, the company must issue a statement announcing the termination of its partnership with the Israeli company Elbit Systems and condemning Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip and its occupation of Palestine.
Meanwhile, LPP Holding stated that the facility where the fire broke out "has never manufactured Israeli drones."
What happened before?
- On the night of March 20, a fire broke out at one of the facilities belonging to the LPP Holding defense complex in the Czech Republic. Czech police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack after an anti-Israel group claimed responsibility.
- Martin Ondráček, the leader of the "Dárek pro Putina" ("Gift for Putin") initiative, reported that the fire at one of the facilities belonging to the Czech defense conglomerate LPP Holding will not affect the supply of drones to Ukraine, including a batch that was scheduled to be completed on Sunday.
- Archer founder Oleksandr Yaremenko announced that despite the deliberate arson attack on the Archer-LPP facility in the Czech Republic, all contractual obligations will be fulfilled and the products will be shipped on time.
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