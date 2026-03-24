Three suspects in arson attack on defence factory in Czech Republic have been arrested

Police in the Czech Republic have arrested three suspects in connection with the arson attack on a warehouse belonging to the LPP Holding arms factory in Pardubice; among them are citizens of the Czech Republic and the United States.

This is reported by České noviny, according to Censor.NET.

Arrest

The arrest of one of the suspects in the arson had been reported earlier. He was apprehended in Slovakia.

The police added that they are working on the suspect's extradition. The other two were detained in the Czech Republic.

"Among those detained are citizens of the Czech Republic and the United States. We are continuing to work intensively to apprehend the remaining suspects, also in cooperation with our foreign partners," the statement reads.

See more: Car arsonist detained in Lviv, - police. PHOTOS

Threats from the group

The Earthquake Faction, which has claimed responsibility for setting fire to a defense contractor, is threatening to release confidential documents. It has issued an ultimatum to LPP Holding, giving the company until April 20.

By that date, the company must issue a statement announcing the termination of its partnership with the Israeli company Elbit Systems and condemning Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip and its occupation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, LPP Holding stated that the facility where the fire broke out "has never manufactured Israeli drones."

What happened before?