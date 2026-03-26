Ministry of Defence is working on creating a new line of defence for regions in western Ukraine

Yesterday, 24 March, Ukraine repelled the largest daytime air attack since the start of the full-scale war. Despite a record number of weapons deployed, air defence troops repelled the attack and destroyed over 94% of the incoming targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence’s press centre.

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This attack was preceded by a combined enemy air strike involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. A total of 999 Shahed-type drones were deployed over the course of the day.

In the Kyiv region alone, around 250 drones were deployed. Just a year ago, such several drones were used for a massive attack across the whole of Ukraine. Yesterday, they were completely destroyed within a single region. No aerial targets were recorded over Kyiv – apart from a flock of birds.

Russia is deploying various types of weapons at different altitudes and speeds, attempting to overwhelm the air defence system.

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How Ukraine is strengthening its air defences

In response, Ukraine is developing a layered defence system based on a systematic approach. All available resources are being deployed to repel attacks: Air Force units, interceptor drones, mobile fire groups, tactical aviation, and helicopters. Ukraine is conducting large-scale, comprehensive air operations that are unparalleled anywhere in the world.

The results of this work are already evident in major cities, which have traditionally been the enemy’s primary targets. Realising the limitations of its offensive capabilities, the enemy is shifting its focus to strikes against civilian infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is already working on establishing a new line of air defence, which is intended to prevent attacks on civilian cities in the west of the country.

"The enemy understands these processes. That is precisely why, during the strike on 24 March, Russia deployed all available resources. Air defence personnel carry out extremely complex tasks every day, day and night, and are demonstrating ever-increasing levels of effectiveness," the Ministry of Defence noted.

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