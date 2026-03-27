Russian intelligence agencies are using state space projects to embezzle budget funds.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Intelligence Service notes that in March 2025, Russia launched the first 16 satellites of the "Rassvet" group, which was positioned as an analogue of the Starlink system.

Billions of rubles and questionable funding

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, 102 billion rubles from the federal budget have been allocated for the project, with an additional 329 billion reportedly to be invested by a private entity.

However, the intelligence report notes that the actual existence of these "own funds" is questionable.

Ties to the FSB

The project is being implemented by "Bureau 1440," a subsidiary of "X Holding," which, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service, effectively serves as a talent pool for the FSB.

The holding’s leadership includes the son of FSB Deputy Director Sergei Korolyov, as well as other individuals linked to the security services.

In addition, former high-ranking FSB officials are involved in the organization, and procurement is overseen by affiliated individuals.

Watch more: "Technological" explosion at Roscosmos defense plant in Altai Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Monitoring and surveillance technologies

The holding company includes firms that develop systems for eavesdropping and intercepting traffic, as well as equipment for blocking services such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

According to intelligence reports, Russia has spent approximately 80 billion rubles on these technologies alone.

Lagging behind reality

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that Russia’s announced plans lag significantly behind the capabilities of their Western counterparts.

In particular, by 2035, the "Rassvet" group is expected to have up to 383 satellites, whereas the Starlink system already has over 10,000 satellites in orbit.

Another problem is the lack of affordable user terminals, which makes widespread use of the system impossible.

Watch more: Russia fails to launch Angara-A5 space rocket for second time. VIDEO

Signs of a typical corruption scheme

The intelligence report notes that this project bears the hallmarks of previous failed Russian initiatives that were state-funded but never implemented.

These include an opaque ownership structure, the involvement of intelligence agencies, unrealistic timelines, and a significant gap between stated and actual results.

According to the FIS, the "Rassvet" project actually serves a different purpose—it provides financial flows to structures linked to the government.

Watch more: Occupier’s "Olympic jump": blast wave sent invader flying after well-aimed drop. VIDEO