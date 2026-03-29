Aftermath of Russian Federation’s attack on public recreation area in Mykolaiv region, where eight children were injured. PHOTOS
On 28 March, throughout the day and into the night, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-type UAVs. Civilian sites and infrastructure were targeted.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.
"The target of the enemy’s latest attack was not military facilities, but the civilian population," the statement said.
As noted, the Russian Federation’s attack targeted a public recreational area in the Voskresenske district.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that the Russians attacked a community in the Mykolaiv region with "Shahed" drones: eight people were wounded, seven of whom were children. By morning, it became known that a 40-year-old woman and two children were in a critical condition.
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