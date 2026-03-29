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News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
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Aftermath of Russian Federation’s attack on public recreation area in Mykolaiv region, where eight children were injured. PHOTOS

On 28 March, throughout the day and into the night, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-type UAVs. Civilian sites and infrastructure were targeted.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

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"The target of the enemy’s latest attack was not military facilities, but the civilian population," the statement said.

As noted, the Russian Federation’s attack targeted a public recreational area in the Voskresenske district.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with "Kizhal" and 442 strike UAVs: 380 drones were neutralized, - Air Force

Shelling in Mykolaiv region
Shelling in Mykolaiv region
Shelling in Mykolaiv region
Shelling in Mykolaiv region
Shelling in Mykolaiv region

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians attacked a community in the Mykolaiv region with "Shahed" drones: eight people were wounded, seven of whom were children. By morning, it became known that a 40-year-old woman and two children were in a critical condition.

Read also: The enemy attacked Ukraine with ‘Kinzhal’ missiles and 442 strike UAVs: 380 drones neutralised, – Air Force

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Mykolaiv region (607) Shahed (1468) Mykolayivskyy district (96) Voskresenske (3)
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