Enemy launched attack using "Iskander" and 164 strike UAVs; 150 drones were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of March 30, 2026, Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, approximately 90 of which were "shaheds."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Air defence forces shot down 252 out of 273 drones, — Air Force

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down/suppressed 150 enemy UAVs.

Consequences

Ballistic missile strikes and strikes by 12 attack UAVs have been recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 2 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with "Kizhal" and 442 strike UAVs: 380 drones were neutralized, - Air Force