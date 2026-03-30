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News Fire at a defense enterprise in the Czech Republic
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Arson attack on defence factory in Czech Republic: fifth suspect arrested

Sabotage at a factory in the Czech Republic: fifth suspect arrested

Czech law enforcement officials have detained a fifth person suspected of involvement in the arson of the premises of the LPP Holding arms company in Pardubice.

This was announced by Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar on Monday during a visit to Slovakia, according to Censor.NET, citing Novinky.

Another suspect has been arrested

The minister noted that "there were many more criminals at the scene." As of now, five people have been arrested.

The police and the prosecutor's office later confirmed the arrest of a fifth suspect, noting that it took place on Sunday, March 29.

What happened before?

  • On the night of March 20, a fire broke out at one of the facilities belonging to the LPP Holding defense complex in the Czech Republic. Czech police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack after an anti-Israel group claimed responsibility.
  • Martin Ondráček, the leader of the "Dárek pro Putina" ("Gift for Putin") initiative, reported that the fire at one of the facilities belonging to the Czech defense conglomerate LPP Holding will not affect the supply of drones to Ukraine, including a batch that was scheduled to be completed on Sunday.
  • Archer founder Oleksandr Yaremenko stated that despite the arson attack on the Archer-LPP facility in the Czech Republic, all contractual obligations will be fulfilled and the products will be shipped on time.
  • On Saturday, March 28, Czech police arrested a fourth person suspected of involvement in the arson of the premises of the arms manufacturer LPP Holding in Pardubice. Three suspects had been arrested the day before. 

See also: Arson at a defense plant in the Czech Republic: Police have detained a fourth suspect

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