Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s HQ meeting: frontline air defense, interceptor drones, defense procurement discussed

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, with the focus on strengthening air defense.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We thoroughly reviewed the situation regarding the execution of contracts and the procurement of everything that is needed. This is not only about countering ballistic missiles — it is also about frontline air defense, missiles against drones, and interceptors as well. Everything will be provided," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense production must reach the level at which all necessary components of air defense systems, including anti-ballistic ones, will be manufactured in Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on agreements in Middle East: There are requests from Bahrain and Oman. VIDEO

"We are working on this with several countries — it is still too early to disclose the details. But the most important thing is what we need: licenses for us, localization here, results here, in Ukraine. This is a global goal, and we continue to work for it," he added.

Ukrainian drones

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier that in March, the number of combat sorties by interceptor drones and the number of destroyed Russian targets rose by almost 55% compared with February.

Read more: There is assurance from US in context of PURL: Nothing was redirected anywhere and there are no plans - Sybiha