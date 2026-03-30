Zelenskyy on agreements in Middle East: There are requests from Bahrain and Oman. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the agreements reached during his visit to Middle Eastern countries, as well as about new requests.
Zelenskyy made the announcement in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Positive attitude towards Ukraine
"It was a very useful visit to the Middle East, to the Gulf region. You can feel the good attitude toward Ukraine, toward our soldiers, toward our experience. There is great respect for Ukraine, and I am grateful to the leaders for this," the president said.
Zelenskyy noted that there is a shared vision among the countries of the region to work together with Ukraine, with our defense sector, together with our experts.
"Security and the restoration of stability are the top priorities for everyone. And every nation deserves to live in peace," he said.
Historic agreements
Zelenskyy also recalled the agreements already reached, which he described as "historic": Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
"We are also working with Jordan and Kuwait. Rustem Umerov is currently in the region, continuing negotiations at the political level. He reported to me today. There are also additional requests from Bahrain and Oman," the president said.
Zelenskyy stressed that for Ukraine, this is not only a matter of prestige and respect for our people, but also a fully concrete and practical issue.
"We are exporting our protection system, the skills of our soldiers, and the knowledge our state possesses, and from these states, from our partners, we expect corresponding security cooperation. We have already agreed on opportunities to strengthen air defense, on the joint development of defense production, and also on energy cooperation. This concerns, in particular, diesel and other things that are so necessary for us now," he added.
Background
- As reported earlier, Ukraine and Qatar today signed a partnership agreement in the defense sector for at least 10 years.
- The day before, on 27 March, Ukraine concluded a defense cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.
- On 28 March, Ukraine and the UAE agreed on cooperation in the field of security and defense, and are finalizing the details.
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