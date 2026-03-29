There is assurance from US in context of PURL: Nothing was redirected anywhere and there are no plans - Sybiha
The U.S. has assured that the weapons intended for Ukraine under the PURL program have not been diverted elsewhere, and there are currently no plans to do so.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report from Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Not planned
"There have been very important assurances from the U.S. side regarding PURL, and I would like to clearly state exactly what was said during our meeting. It was stated at the level of Secretary of State Rubio: nothing has been redirected from this program to other regions from those funds or from the equipment intended for Ukraine. As of now, there are no plans for redirection either," Sybiha emphasized.
Another country will join PURL
In addition, the minister announced that Ukraine had received confirmation that another country would be joining the PURL.
"I'll go even further: we have received assurances that this program will be expanded, with contributions from yet another new country. I can't name it yet, but this means the program is active and will continue to grow. And it is the only viable tool for strengthening our strategic air defense capabilities," Sybiha emphasized.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media reports indicated that the Pentagon was considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid dwindling ammunition stocks in the U.S. Army.
- Among the weapons that could be redirected are interceptor missiles for air defense systems ordered under the PURL program, through which U.S. NATO partners purchase American weapons for Ukraine. At the same time, sources interviewed by the publication noted that a final decision has not yet been made.
- For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that U.S. military equipment continues to be delivered to Ukraine.
- At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington has not diverted weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, but may do so.
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