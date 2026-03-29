There is assurance from US in context of PURL: Nothing was redirected anywhere and there are no plans - Sybiha

The U.S. has assured that the weapons intended for Ukraine under the PURL program have not been diverted elsewhere, and there are currently no plans to do so.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report from Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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Not planned

"There have been very important assurances from the U.S. side regarding PURL, and I would like to clearly state exactly what was said during our meeting. It was stated at the level of Secretary of State Rubio: nothing has been redirected from this program to other regions from those funds or from the equipment intended for Ukraine. As of now, there are no plans for redirection either," Sybiha emphasized.

Read more: Finland wants to check whether US weapons are reaching Ukraine

Another country will join PURL

In addition, the minister announced that Ukraine had received confirmation that another country would be joining the PURL.

"I'll go even further: we have received assurances that this program will be expanded, with contributions from yet another new country. I can't name it yet, but this means the program is active and will continue to grow. And it is the only viable tool for strengthening our strategic air defense capabilities," Sybiha emphasized.

Read more: US has not diverted weapons for Ukraine to Middle East, but it could happen – Rubio

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