Massive UAV attack on Poltava: number of casualties rises to four. PHOTOS

A drone strike on Poltava has destroyed part of a high-rise building and damaged cars and business premises. The number of casualties has risen to four.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych.

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"One person has died, and the number of casualties has risen to four. Among those injured is a girl born in 2018. Paramedics treated her at the scene," the report states.

The ceiling of the 9th floor of an apartment block has been destroyed, and windows and parked cars have been damaged.

Enemy UAVs were also reported to have fallen at two other locations. The production premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

In addition, buildings belonging to another private enterprise were damaged. In these cases, there were no casualties.

According to the State Emergency Service, two children were among the casualties.

Read more: Attack on Poltava region: 2 dead and 12 injured, 5-year-old child is in hospital’s intensive care unit (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











