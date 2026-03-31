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News Result of the work of the air force
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Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 267 out of 289 Russian UAVs, - Air Force

Starting in the evening of March 30, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with 289 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. It is noted that approximately 200 of them were "Shaheds."

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches have been recorded from the following areas:

  • Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;
  • Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Work of air defense

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or neutralized 267 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types.

Результат роботи ППО 31 травня

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at six locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.

See more: Unexploded part of enemy UAV found near Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in Kyiv. PHOTOS

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