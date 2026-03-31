Two women and three police officers injured in enemy UAV attack on Chuhuiv, critical infrastructure facility damaged (updated)

This morning, Russian forces launched a drone strike on an inactive industrial facility in one of Chuhuiv’s neighborhoods in the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaeva, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured

Initially, there were no reports of casualties, but later reports of injuries began to emerge.

"We currently know that a civilian woman and three police officers have sustained injuries of varying severity," Minaeva wrote.

See more: Russians attacked 44 settlements in Kharkiv region in week: three dead and 75 injured. PHOTOS

Damage

According to reports, damage was caused to a business premises, a critical infrastructure facility, a childcare center, and about 15 private homes (primarily windows and roofs).

Emergency services are on the scene.

See more: Russian forces struck hospital in Kharkiv region: three people injured. PHOTOS

Power outage

It is also reported that all areas of the city currently without power will be reconnected within approximately two hours.

"The exception is the Druzhba neighborhood. Power will be restored here after the area has been inspected for explosive devices and the damage to the power grid has been repaired," the mayor added.

Read more: Russia used missiles, drones and KABs in Kharkiv region: 25 people injured. PHOTOS

Updated information

Later, the National Police reported that five people were known to have been injured as a result of the two separate shelling attacks on the city of Chuhuiv.

It is noted that the Russians launched a second strike while law enforcement officers were working at the site of the attack.

The police reported that two officers from the patrol police response unit and a security officer were injured. They were taken to a medical facility.

In addition, two civilian women were injured: a 68-year-old woman received medical care at the scene, and a 43-year-old woman was hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury.

All relevant emergency services are on the scene.