Part of Sumy region left without gas after Russian shelling

A gas pipeline was damaged in Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian attack, leaving some customers without a gas supply.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Gas Networks.

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It is reported that specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of the attack on the Sumy region’s gas distribution infrastructure.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 16 injured and widespread destruction following Russian strikes. PHOTOS

Russian strike on the Sumy region on 28 March

Earlier, we wrote that Russian troops struck a civilian car with a drone in the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region.

A 37-year-old man sustained critical injuries and died while being transported from the dangerous area to a medical facility.

As a result of Russian strikes on the Sumy region over the past day, 16 people were injured. Widespread destruction was also reported.

See more: Russia attacked community in Sumy region with KABs: 11 injured, including child; one man is in serious condition. PHOTO