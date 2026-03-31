Part of Sumy region left without gas after Russian shelling
A gas pipeline was damaged in Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian attack, leaving some customers without a gas supply.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Gas Networks.
It is reported that specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of the attack on the Sumy region’s gas distribution infrastructure.
Russian strike on the Sumy region on 28 March
Earlier, we wrote that Russian troops struck a civilian car with a drone in the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region.
A 37-year-old man sustained critical injuries and died while being transported from the dangerous area to a medical facility.
As a result of Russian strikes on the Sumy region over the past day, 16 people were injured. Widespread destruction was also reported.
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