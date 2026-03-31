151 combat engagements recorded since start of day, one-third of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict constant fire damage on the enemy, destroying personnel and wearing down its combat potential. Active operations are being conducted in designated sectors.

The enemy carried out 45 air strikes, dropping 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,927 kamikaze drones and launched 2,611 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: 88 combat engagements on front since start of day: Defense Forces are repelling enemy assaults in several directions – General Staff

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out 70 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once near Nova Kruhliakivka.

Watch more: Russia says Ukraine has two months to "withdraw" from Donbas or there will be "different conditions" – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six assaults by the occupiers towards Drobysheve, Lyman, and near the settlements of Serednie and Nadiia.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried once to improve its tactical position by attacking towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 19 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka, Sofiivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 51 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Nove Shakhove, Muravka and Horikhove, as well as towards Hryshyne, Filiia and Novooleksandrivka. Two assault actions are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 94 occupiers were eliminated and 30 were wounded in this direction today. One tank and 10 vehicles were destroyed; 35 shelters, two UAV command posts and nine vehicles were damaged. A total of 179 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: According to preliminary reports, Russian company-level officer has been neutralized in Hryshyne area, and enemy has been disrupted, - Airborne Assault Forces

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Novomykolaivka and towards Pryvillia and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 attacks by occupiers were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole, Olenokostiantynivka, Myrne, Rivnopillia, and towards Zaliznychne. Three assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out one assault action towards Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: Russians continue active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there – DeepState