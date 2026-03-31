According to preliminary reports, Russian company-level officer has been neutralized in Hryshyne area, and enemy has been disrupted, - Airborne Assault Forces

In the Hryshyne area of Donetsk Oblast, a Russian company-level officer was reportedly neutralized, causing disorganization within enemy units and reducing the enemy’s combat capabilities.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy's attempts to use fog and mist to advance covertly toward Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, have been unsuccessful.

Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are engaging enemy targets even as they approach the settlement," the statement said.

Read more: Ukrainian troops repelled Russian offensive in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

The elimination of a Russian officer

The Airborne Assault Forces reported that, according to preliminary information, the Defense Forces eliminated a company-level officer in the Hryshyne area. This caused disorganization within enemy units and reduced their combat capabilities.

"Also, according to available data, the enemy is complaining about the inability to enter the settlement without difficulty and move within its boundaries, suffering from a shortage of water and food. There have been recorded instances of the enemy attempting to move through Hryshyne in search of food," the military added.

Read more: Russians continue active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there – DeepState

Background

As reported earlier, the Operation Task Force "East" said that the situation in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains difficult. The enemy is conducting assault operations simultaneously in several directions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, using light vehicles, quad bikes, and infantry groups.

The 7th Air Assault Corps said that the enemy had failed to bypass Hryshyne and is trying to attack head-on.

Read more: Defense forces remain in control of Vasiukivka, and withdrew from Sviato-Pokrovskyi area several weeks ago, - "East" Operational Command