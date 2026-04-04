SSU and the Defence Forces halted production at Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant with drone strikes. VIDEO

Officers from the 3rd Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together with their colleagues from the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have struck the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant for the second time this month – one of the key industrial facilities used by the occupiers to support their military production.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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As noted, the plant’s products are supplied to Russia’s Uralvagonzavod, where military equipment is manufactured for the Russian Federation’s army, including T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks and ‘Msta-S’ howitzers.

After identifying the location of the plant’s critical production facilities, strikes were carried out on them using Fire Point’s FP-2 drones.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,302,370 people (+1,110 per day), 11,835 tanks, 39,378 artillery systems, 24,344 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Damage

"As a result of the strikes, blast furnaces, key production workshops, distillation columns, gas pipelines and electrical substations that support the plant’s operations were damaged. Due to the damage inflicted, the plant has ceased operations," the statement reads.

The SBU, together with the Ukrainian Defence Forces, will continue to systematically reduce the enemy’s capabilities in the military-industrial sphere!

What happened beforehand?