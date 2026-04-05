Nobody asked us to come and help with Strait of Hormuz, - Zelenskyy
The partners have not yet directly asked Ukraine to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz; there have only been inquiries regarding Ukraine’s experience.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the AP, according to Censor.NET.
Reopening the Black Sea Corridor
He pointed out that we had faced a similar problem when Russia blocked the Ukrainian food corridor in the Black Sea.
"They used a wide range of means to block the corridor—not only warships, but also helicopters, missiles, fighter jets, and much more. We destroyed part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and forced them to withdraw from the corridor. Then we organized convoys for civilian ships using maritime drones to counter Russian helicopters and other offensive assets," the head of state noted.
According to him, the food corridor is currently under our control and is operational.
The Issue of the Strait of Hormuz
"We can share this experience with other countries, but no one has asked us to come and help with the Strait of Hormuz. Our partners have simply asked us to share our experience," Zelenskyy explained.
What happened before?
As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s key shipping routes—about one-third of global oil trade and more than a quarter of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it.
Blocking it immediately affects global energy prices, disrupts supply chains, and poses risks to the energy security of both Europe and the global market, as most countries in the region have virtually no alternative export routes.
- As a reminder, on March 27, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. The statement noted that all vessels bound for or departing from ports associated with the "Israeli-American alliance" are prohibited from passing through, regardless of their route.
- At the same time, Marco Rubio stated that U.S. allies should play a more active role in ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating situation in the region.
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