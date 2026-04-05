Nobody asked us to come and help with Strait of Hormuz, - Zelenskyy

The partners have not yet directly asked Ukraine to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz; there have only been inquiries regarding Ukraine’s experience.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the AP, according to Censor.NET.

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Reopening the Black Sea Corridor

He pointed out that we had faced a similar problem when Russia blocked the Ukrainian food corridor in the Black Sea.

"They used a wide range of means to block the corridor—not only warships, but also helicopters, missiles, fighter jets, and much more. We destroyed part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and forced them to withdraw from the corridor. Then we organized convoys for civilian ships using maritime drones to counter Russian helicopters and other offensive assets," the head of state noted.

According to him, the food corridor is currently under our control and is operational.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s territorial claims: Russians like to talk about compromises, but never make them

The Issue of the Strait of Hormuz

"We can share this experience with other countries, but no one has asked us to come and help with the Strait of Hormuz. Our partners have simply asked us to share our experience," Zelenskyy explained.

What happened before?

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s key shipping routes—about one-third of global oil trade and more than a quarter of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it.

Blocking it immediately affects global energy prices, disrupts supply chains, and poses risks to the energy security of both Europe and the global market, as most countries in the region have virtually no alternative export routes.

See also: Trump threatened to halt arms supplies to Ukraine if Europe did not help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, according to the FT