Zelenskyy on Russia’s territorial claims: Russians like to talk about compromises, but never make them

The problem with Russians is that they love to talk about compromises, but they never actually make them.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the AP.

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The language of ultimatums

Indeed, Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russians speak only the language of ultimatums.

"They want us to withdraw from the territory we control. But this demand stems from their enormous casualties. They believe that if we withdraw, they won’t lose hundreds of thousands of people. That’s true, but we cannot withdraw," the president said.

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Games with Trump

According to him, Ukraine’s withdrawal from its territories, as demanded by Russia, would pose enormous risks for us. This would allow Russia to consolidate its positions in Ukraine and begin preparing for further occupation.

"They're lying and playing their own games with President Trump. I am 100 percent convinced that the Russians want to occupy us completely. That's why we need to stop them, secure a ceasefire, establish reliable security guarantees, and then take all of this to the diplomatic table," the president emphasized.

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