Iran has claimed to have carried out drone attack on US military facilities in Kuwait

Iranian drones attacked U.S. military satellite equipment and ammunition depots on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"U.S. troops stationed on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait have been targeted in yet another attack by Iran," said Khatam al-Anbia, a spokesman for Iran's Central Command, in a video statement.

It is reported that Iran attacked satellite equipment and ammunition on the island using drones.

Watch more: Footage of Iranian attack on oil facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. VIDEO

Previously, U.S. troops had moved there from Camp Arifjan, which had been repeatedly targeted by Iran.

Bubiyan Island is located in the northwestern part of the Persian Gulf.

As a reminder, on March 30, Iran launched an attack on a desalination plant and a power station in Kuwait.