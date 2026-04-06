Sikorski on explosives incident near ’Turkish Stream’: Suspiciously convenient time for Orbán
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted with skepticism to the incident involving explosives near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia. He suggested that the "bombing" could benefit Hungary's current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the midst of the election campaign.
Sikorski wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Sikorsky's reaction
"A suspiciously convenient time," wrote the Polish minister, reposting Orbán's message about the alleged preparation of a sabotage attack on the gas pipeline.
What led up to
- As a reminder, Serbian authorities reported yesterday that two large packages containing explosives and detonators had been discovered in the municipality of Kanjiža near a gas pipeline.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán convened a meeting of the National Security Council in response to an attempted sabotage attack on a gas pipeline in Serbia.
- Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident involving explosives found near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia.
- The head of Serbia's Military Security Agency (VBA), Đuro Jovanović, stated that his agency had long been aware of the possibility of sabotage on the gas pipeline to Hungary. However, the country's leadership was skeptical of the intelligence warnings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password