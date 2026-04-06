Sikorski on explosives incident near ’Turkish Stream’: Suspiciously convenient time for Orbán

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted with skepticism to the incident involving explosives near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia. He suggested that the "bombing" could benefit Hungary's current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the midst of the election campaign.

Sikorski wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Sikorsky's reaction

"A suspiciously convenient time," wrote the Polish minister, reposting Orbán's message about the alleged preparation of a sabotage attack on the gas pipeline.

Read more: Foreign Ministry denies Ukraine’s involvement in explosives found near ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline in Serbia: ’Russian operation under false flag’

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