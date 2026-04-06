Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of April 6, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:07 p.m. – A UAV passed near Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region, heading north-west (Mykolaiv region).

At 7:15 p.m. – A UAV was spotted in northern Chernihiv region near the settlement of Kholmy.

At 7:24 p.m. – A high-speed target was moving from Donetsk region towards Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Mezhova.

Updated information

At 8:30 p.m. – The Air Force reported:

A UAV moving from Mykolaiv region towards Kirovohrad region, heading for Kropyvnytskyi;

A UAV in Chernihiv region near the settlement of Koriukivka, heading south-west.

At 8:34 p.m. – Groups of enemy UAVs were moving from Kherson region towards Kryvyi Rih.

At 9:09 p.m. – A UAV was spotted near Makariv (Kyiv region), heading south.

Updated information

At 10:05 p.m. – Threat of enemy UAVs for Dnipropetrovsk region (Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad), as well as Chernihiv region.

At 10:08 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft activity was recorded in the north-eastern direction. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 10:13 p.m. – Guided bomb launches were recorded over Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russia had used 2,800 drones, 1,350 guided aerial bombs and more than 40 missiles.

Stay in safe places!

Read more: Russia again warns Baltic states over alleged use of their airspace for Ukrainian strikes