Russia has provided Iran with list of Israel’s key energy facilities

Russia has provided Iran with a list of 55 critical energy infrastructure sites in Israel that could be considered potential targets for attack.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported in an article by The Jerusalem Post, citing a source.

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According to available information, all facilities are classified into three levels based on their strategic importance.

The first level includes key power generation facilities, the destruction of which could paralyze the country’s power grid, notably the "Orot Rabin" power plant.

The second level covers major urban and industrial power hubs.

The third level covers local infrastructure, including substations and smaller power plants.

Read more: US has lost at least seven aircraft in war against Iran, — CNN

Why Israel's power grid is vulnerable

The article notes that Israel’s power grid is isolated and effectively functions as an "energy island." It does not import electricity from neighboring countries, which increases the risks in the event of damage to key facilities.

Even partial damage to critical infrastructure could cause widespread outages and complicate recovery efforts.

Information on support for Iran and Ukraine's response

It has previously been reported that Russia and China are providing assistance to Iran in various ways, including through military cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his visit to the region, he shared intelligence with the leaders of Middle Eastern countries. According to him, this intelligence indicates that Russia is supporting Iran in the war.

Read more: Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel’s energy system, - Zelenskyy