Born and died together: Brothers Serhii and Oleksandr Horobets gave their lives for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 5 April 2026, residents of the village of Khazhyn in Zhytomyr Oblast bid farewell to two brothers, Serhii and Oleksandr Horobets, who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of the Semenivka community.

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What is known about the heroes?

As noted, the men, who had been inseparable since childhood, defended the country together.











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"They were united by a shared passion – sport. From childhood, they were independent, supported one another, and treated their mother with great love," the statement says.

It is also noted that the servicemen were killed while carrying out a combat mission in Kherson Oblast on 17 March 2026.

The defenders are survived by their closest relatives – their mother, older brother (also a soldier), uncle and their families. Oleksandr is survived by his 7-year-old daughter Marharyta, 10-month-old son Artur and wife Alina. Serhii is survived by his daughters Milana (8 years old), Solomiya (2 years old) and Sofiia (11 months old), whom he had only seen for three days, and his wife Tanya.

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