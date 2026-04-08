Mobilisation dynamics are positive – Presidential Office

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said that mobilisation and recruitment in Ukraine have shown positive dynamics over the past 10 months compared to last year.

This was stated by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation regarding mobilization

"I will try to answer as candidly as possible regarding such a sensitive issue. For the past 10 months, the situation regarding mobilization has improved significantly, and there has been a positive trend that allows the Defense Forces to feel more confident than they did last year," he said.

According to Palisa, both mobilization and recruitment have improved over the course of the year. Certain operational gaps that existed in the mobilization process have also been addressed.

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"Although a lot of work has been done, there is still more to be done," added the deputy head of the Presidential Office.

At the same time, Palisa noted that there are currently no plans to lower the age threshold for mobilization below 25 or to change the travel rules for men aged 18–23.

"At this point, neither option is being considered," he concluded.

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