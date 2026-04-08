EU launched new border control system: what will change for Ukrainians

The European Union has launched the automated Entry/Exit System (EES), which changes border crossing rules for third-country nationals, including Ukrainians.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated by official EU resources and the European Union’s diplomatic service.

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What is changing

The new system replaces traditional passport stamping with digital data recording.

EES operates at the external borders of 29 Schengen Area countries.

It automatically records every traveler who is not a citizen of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland.

Read more: Estonia proposes to ban entry to Schengen for all Russians who fought in Ukraine - Tsakhkna

How the system works

During border control, the system collects:

personal data;

information on the place of entry and exit;

biometric data – fingerprints and a facial scan.

All information will be stored in a centralized database.

This will allow for the complete phase-out of stamps in international passports

Read more: EU proposes to close Schengen to Russian military

Who is affected by the new rules

The system applies to foreigners staying in Schengen countries on a short-term basis – up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

It covers both citizens of visa-required countries and those traveling visa-free.

Read more: EU plans to tighten visa rules for Russians - Politico

Why it was implemented

The introduction of EES has several goals:

accelerating border crossings through automated terminals;

strengthening security;

identifying persons who overstay the permitted duration;

and combating forged documents.

Read more: We need to work on limiting Hungary’s participation in Schengen area - Latvian President Rinkēvičs