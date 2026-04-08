EU launched new border control system: what will change for Ukrainians
The European Union has launched the automated Entry/Exit System (EES), which changes border crossing rules for third-country nationals, including Ukrainians.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated by official EU resources and the European Union’s diplomatic service.
What is changing
The new system replaces traditional passport stamping with digital data recording.
EES operates at the external borders of 29 Schengen Area countries.
It automatically records every traveler who is not a citizen of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland.
How the system works
During border control, the system collects:
- personal data;
- information on the place of entry and exit;
- biometric data – fingerprints and a facial scan.
All information will be stored in a centralized database.
This will allow for the complete phase-out of stamps in international passports
Who is affected by the new rules
The system applies to foreigners staying in Schengen countries on a short-term basis – up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
It covers both citizens of visa-required countries and those traveling visa-free.
Why it was implemented
The introduction of EES has several goals:
- accelerating border crossings through automated terminals;
- strengthening security;
- identifying persons who overstay the permitted duration;
- and combating forged documents.
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