North Korea tested missile with cluster warhead: Seoul reported Russian "Iskander" missiles

North Korea has announced that it tested a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead, but South Korea believes this involves the use or modification of Russian "Iskander" missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Yonhap reported this.

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What is known about the launch

According to Seoul’s assessment, North Korea may have launched short-range ballistic missiles from the KN-23 family—the North Korean equivalent of Russia’s "Iskander" missiles.

These are missiles equipped with cluster warheads capable of delivering high-density strikes.

Tests of the Hwasong-11Ka surface-to-surface missiles lasted three days—from Monday to Wednesday.

Read more: Kim Jong-un’s daughter is seen as heir apparent in North Korea, — South Korean intelligence

Purpose of the tests

Pyongyang stated that the launch was intended to assess the combat effectiveness of cluster munitions.

The tests also evaluated:



mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system;





electromagnetic weapon systems;

technology for dispersing carbon-fiber dummy bombs.

The DPRK emphasized that these tests are of "great importance" for the development of the military.

Read more: Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is "toxic" for Europe due to war against Ukraine and exchange of weapons, - Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen

Why this is cause for concern

South Korea believes that such launches may indicate the use of Russian technology or a deepening of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

This comes amid reports that North Korea has supplied ammunition to Russia and that North Korean troops are participating in the war against Ukraine.

According to analysts’ estimates, North Korea could have received up to $14.4 billion from military cooperation with Russia.

Read more: Kim Jong-un met with soldiers who fought in Ukraine on Russia’s side: "Model for entire army"