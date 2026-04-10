Russian Special Envoy discusses settlement of war in Ukraine with Trump’s team, - media

Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, is currently visiting the United States, where he is holding talks with representatives of the Donald Trump administration.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this, citing sources.

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The main topics of the meetings are a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine, as well as prospects for economic cooperation between the countries. The visit comes as April 11 approaches—the date on which the temporary relief from U.S. sanctions on Russian oil is set to expire.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, led by Scott Bessent, granted a 30-day waiver for transactions involving Russian oil and petroleum products remaining on tankers at sea. This move was explained by the need to stabilize global energy markets amid the conflict with Iran.

Read more: Strikes on Russian oil terminals strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations – Budanov

Negotiations and sanctions

The current talks are a continuation of the dialogue that intensified following Donald Trump’s phone call with Putin on March 9. At that time, the two sides discussed the situations in Iran and Ukraine.

Representatives from Trump’s inner circle, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are participating in the consultations in the U.S. Among the possible topics is the extension of oil concessions to avoid fluctuations in energy prices.

Read more: US and Russia to hold talks on war in Ukraine in Miami this weekend – Politico

Ukraine's stance

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that trilateral talks involving the United States and Russia have been postponed for the time being due to a shift in U.S. diplomatic priorities.

According to him, the United States is currently focusing its attention on the situation in the Middle East. At the same time, the Ukrainian side expects the negotiation process to resume at a later date.

Read more: Example of Middle East shows that ceasefire is possible – Zelenskyy