Ukraine will repair Druzhba oil pipeline in spring, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by Russian attacks, are scheduled to be completed this spring.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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"If the issue of European funding in exchange for the ability to supply oil remains on the table, we have said that we will repair the 'Druzhba' pipeline. And the responsibility for the supply will lie with the Europeans. We will repair it because that is the agreement. I told them that we will finish this spring. A lot has already been done there," Zelenskyy said.

He noted, however, that it is impossible to quickly repair the damaged tanks, so the only option is to resume transit operations, with all the risks that entails.

"And we have even less idea whether the Russians will refrain from launching new attacks," the president added.

Commenting on the upcoming elections in Hungary, Zelenskyy said, "That's their business. We have nothing to do with their elections."

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline