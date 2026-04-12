Over 2,200 violations of ceasefire by enemy have been recorded, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 11 April 2026, there were 120 combat engagements on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

After 16:00, by the end of the day, 1,723 violations of the ceasefire had been recorded. Specifically: 25 enemy assaults, 365 enemy shellings, 566 strikes by kamikaze drones (‘Lancet’, ‘Molniya’), and 767 strikes by FPV drones. At the same time, there were no strikes by missiles, guided aerial bombs, or Shahed-type UAVs.

As of 07:00 on 12 April 2026, 2,299 ceasefire violations were recorded. Specifically: 28 enemy assaults, 479 enemy shellings, 747 strikes by kamikaze drones ("Lancet", "Molniya"), and 1,045 strikes by FPV drones. There were no strikes by guided missiles, guided aerial bombs, or "Shahed"-type UAVs.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 58 air strikes, dropping 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,458 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably on the area around the settlement of Pidhavrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Charivne, Rivne, Obshe, Omelnyk, and the city of Kherson were hit by air strikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,311,180 personnel (+1,070 in 24 hours), 11,859 tanks, 39,871 artillery systems, 24,384 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two command posts.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,070 personnel. Our troops also destroyed eight tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, 73 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defence system, 2,081 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 216 vehicles.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions five times and carried out 46 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including six using MLRS.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attempted five times to breach our defenders’ defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Veterinarne, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

Read more: Assaults, shelling and drone strikes: 469 violations of the ceasefire by the Russians have been recorded, - General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted nine times to breach our defences near Zarichne and towards Shyikivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopil, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 22 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Dorozhne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka," the report states.

Read: Fierce fighting near Pokrovsk, dozens of Russian attacks repelled – Eastern Operational Command

Situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched six attacks in the areas of Novohryhorivka, Ternove, and towards Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Myrne, and towards Charivne and Huliaipole.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy carried out three futile offensive operations towards the Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.