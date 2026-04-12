Ukraine must do everything in its power to ensure that drones do not reach Finland, — Prime Minister Orpo
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent further incidents involving drones. He also spoke about communication with Ukraine regarding efforts to prevent UAVs from entering Finnish territory.
This was reported by Yle, according to Censor.NET.
Finland has appealed to Ukraine
Orpo assured that the detection of drones does not depend solely on reports from citizens, even though some have been found in the forest.
"All information obtained by intelligence agencies from government authorities will be thoroughly verified," said the Finnish prime minister.
According to him, the government is currently taking the necessary steps to prevent further incidents involving drones.
"We have made it clear that Ukraine must do everything within the scope of its military operations to ensure that drones do not reach Finland," Orpo said.
- As a reminder, another drone equipped with an explosive device was found in southeastern Finland on Saturday, April 11. The drone has already been detonated.
What led up to
- As a reminder, on March 29, several drones violated Finnish airspace and then crashed.
- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the drones that crashed in the country on the afternoon of March 29 were likely Ukrainian.
- Later, Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that one of the drones that crashed on Finnish territory was indeed of Ukrainian origin, but emphasized that the drone did not pose a military threat to the country.
- For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukraine is in communication with Finland regarding the drone incidents.
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