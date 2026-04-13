Blockade of Strait of Hormuz begins on Monday at 17:00 Kyiv time

The US Central Command has announced the start of a naval blockade of shipping linked to Iranian ports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Central Command.

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According to the US military, the restrictions will come into force on 13 April at 10:00 Eastern Time and will be implemented in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

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Terms and mechanism of the naval blockade

The command noted that the measures will apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, regardless of their country of origin. This refers to Iranian ports in the Arabian and Omani Gulf regions.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation," the statement said.

At the same time, it is emphasised that freedom of navigation for vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian ports will not be restricted.

The US side also stated that commercial shipowners will receive further instructions through official channels prior to the start of the operation.

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Reaction to the US decision and previous statements

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, despite negotiations with Iran. His initiative provoked mixed reactions among US allies.

Meanwhile, the UK stated that it would not participate in a potential blockade, emphasising its support for freedom of international navigation.

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