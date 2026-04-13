Record number of Russian intelligence agents exposed in Estonia

In 2025, Estonia recorded a record number of detentions of individuals linked to Russian special services.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to an ERR report citing the Estonian Internal Security Service.

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According to official data, 16 people suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence were detained over the year. The agency says this figure is unprecedented and points to intensified Russian attempts to exert influence.

"Russian special services are looking for so-called ‘easy’ agents, but this year shows that they are exposed quickly," service spokeswoman Marta Tuul said.

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New recruitment methods through social media

The security service explains that Russian structures are increasingly using social media to look for operatives. These are random individuals whom they try to recruit for simple tasks, including acts of vandalism or the spread of provocative information.

Attempts have also been recorded to create fake reports about security threats, including bomb threats or possible attacks. The agency stresses that such information attacks have no real basis.

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Border risks and Estonia’s tough response

Estonia is also paying special attention to travel to Russia. According to service representatives, agents may be operating at border crossing points, gathering information about people and offering them cooperation.

At the same time, the country has stepped up countermeasures. A number of pro-Russian media outlets have been shut down, forcing Russian structures to act more actively online. In addition, the Estonian authorities continue to expel foreigners who pose a threat to national security.

Earlier, law enforcement officers in Germany detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia.

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