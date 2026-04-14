Zelenskyy speaks out against incomplete EU membership: We do not need "EU-lite"

Ukraine is counting on full-fledged membership in the European Union, without any "light formats."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on 14 April, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine seeks full membership

"Everyone in Europe knows our position: we do not need an 'EU-lite'. Just like 'NATO-lite', to be honest. Likewise, I believe Europe and NATO countries need Ukraine as a strong partner; they need our strong army. No one needs a 'light Ukrainian army' — what kind of protection would that be? So I believe this is a mutual interest," the head of state said.

For his part, Merz said that Ukraine is moving closer to the EU by fulfilling the necessary tasks on this path, which should ultimately lead to close integration.

"This is not second-tier membership; it is simply a process of rapprochement. Ukraine has certain tasks to fulfil, and the EU has its own tasks. Regardless of all timelines, in the end, Ukraine must be closely linked to the EU, and people in Ukraine must know that, if they want it, their future is Europe," the German chancellor said.

He noted that if partners want to have "a common space of security and freedom, then Ukraine, as one of the largest countries in Europe by territory, must in the long term inevitably become a member of the EU."

Read more: "From very beginning, we have said that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU," — Magyar

EU accession will not be quick

It was also reported earlier that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Ukraine's membership in the EU is strategically important, but will require time and reforms.

Read more: 9 out of 100 possible: in three months, Ukraine has not implemented any of priority EU integration reforms – Transparency International Ukraine