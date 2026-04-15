Sybiha told Israel about inadmissibility of importing grain from Ukraine’s TOT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha contacted his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, regarding the situation involving a Russian vessel entering the port of Haifa.
According to Censor.NET, Sybiha stated this on the social media platform X.
Ukraine's Response
During the conversation, the parties discussed security issues and the situation in the Middle East.
Separately, the Ukrainian minister raised the issue of a Russian vessel carrying grain exported from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, which was allowed to dock in Israel.
The Position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sybiga emphasized that the illegal export of Ukrainian agricultural products is part of Russia’s broader military operations.
According to him, the trade in stolen goods should not be permitted at the international level.
Dialogue between countries
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing bilateral relations and agreed to continue their dialogue.
Specifically, this involves cooperation in the field of security and the exchange of views on the situation in the region.
What is known about the ship
It was previously reported that the Russian vessel ABINSK had delivered over 43,000 tons of wheat to the port of Haifa.
According to available information, the grain was transported out of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password