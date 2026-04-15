Sybiha told Israel about inadmissibility of importing grain from Ukraine’s TOT

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha contacted his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, regarding the situation involving a Russian vessel entering the port of Haifa.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha stated this on the social media platform X.

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Ukraine's Response

During the conversation, the parties discussed security issues and the situation in the Middle East.

Separately, the Ukrainian minister raised the issue of a Russian vessel carrying grain exported from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, which was allowed to dock in Israel.

Read more: Ukraine and number of other countries have joined EU’s updated sanctions against Russia

The Position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sybiga emphasized that the illegal export of Ukrainian agricultural products is part of Russia’s broader military operations.

According to him, the trade in stolen goods should not be permitted at the international level.

Dialogue between countries

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing bilateral relations and agreed to continue their dialogue.

Specifically, this involves cooperation in the field of security and the exchange of views on the situation in the region.

Read more: Economic pressure on Russia remains most effective ’weapon’ for peace in Ukraine, - Meloni

What is known about the ship

It was previously reported that the Russian vessel ABINSK had delivered over 43,000 tons of wheat to the port of Haifa.

According to available information, the grain was transported out of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.