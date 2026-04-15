Organised illegal departure of conscripts abroad: district council deputy in Zakarpattia has been exposed, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

A member of the Tiachiv District Council in Zakarpattia Oblast has been caught organising the illegal smuggling of people across Ukraine’s state border.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

The official, using his own connections and resources, set up a scheme to illegally smuggle conscripts of military age out of Ukraine. The essence of the scheme lay in the individual escorting of "clients": the councillor provided clear instructions regarding the route, the method of crossing the state border and the procedure for avoiding checks by law enforcement agencies. To carry out his criminal plan, he acted in collusion with other individuals who coordinated and directly facilitated the smuggling of draft dodgers into Romania.

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How much did the "services" cost?

It is noted that the cost of such "services" was $8,000 per person. After receiving the agreed sum from a person wishing to leave the country outside of official border crossing points, the defendant was detained on suspicion of committing a crime.

In effect, this involves the creation of an illegal channel for conscripts to leave the country during martial law, which directly undermines the established mobilisation procedure and runs counter to the interests of the state.

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All persons involved and other possible instances of unlawful activity are currently being identified.

Notification of suspicion

The councillor has been notified of suspicion of organising the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 1.5 million hryvnias, is currently being decided.

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