400 traitors convicted of collaborating with occupiers have publicly stated their wish to move to Russia, — ’Khochu k svoim’ project

As of April 15, 2026, the website of the government project "Khochu k svoim" (ed. "I Want to Be with My People") already features 404 profiles of convicted collaborators who wish to leave for Russia on the condition that Ukrainians are returned from Russian captivity.

This is mentioned on the project's website, according to Censor.NET.

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Standby timer

As noted, each of their profiles includes a timer showing how long they have been waiting to travel to Russia.

For example, Rita Kuksa faces the shortest sentence—2 months and 11 days. She provided the enemy with information about the movements, deployment, and locations of Ukrainian troops in the town of Selidovo, Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Gleb Manakov remains one of the longest-serving prisoners awaiting deportation to Russia. He collected and passed on to the enemy information about the locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Lysychansk. He has been awaiting deportation for 1 year, 11 months, and 29 days.

See more: Prisoner exchange takes place: 175 military personnel and seven civilians freed, — Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Russia is in no hurry to return its agents

It is reported that Russian authorities are aware of the desire of every collaborator listed on the website to leave for Russia. But Moscow is in no hurry to take back its former agents. Now that they are in prison, Russia is interested in them only as fodder for propaganda and fake news.

It is also noted that, as of April 13, 2026, users of the hochuksvoim.com website had viewed collaborator profiles 1,000,000 times.

In addition, as of today, 70 collaborators have already taken advantage of the opportunity to travel to Russia on the condition that Ukrainians are returned from Russian captivity. The profiles of 34 of them are featured on the project’s website.

Learn more about the project

As a reminder, Ukrainian intelligence agencies have launched the "Khochu k svoim" initiative, which aims to facilitate the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Russian captivity in exchange for traitors and collaborators. In July 2024, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War presented the joint state project "Khochu k svoim" - hochuksvoim.com.