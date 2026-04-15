Germany makes strengthening Ukraine’s air defense its top priority

Germany has identified strengthening Ukraine’s air defense as one of the key areas of its military support.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference following the 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Berlin.

According to him, air defense systems save Ukrainian lives every day, which is why strengthening them remains Berlin’s top priority within the new aid package.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Air defense as a key element of support for Ukraine

The German defense minister stressed that air defense is a core component of the agreed support package for Ukraine. He underscored that Berlin will continue to focus on strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies.

"Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense remains Germany’s top priority. It saves lives every day. Therefore, air defense is a key component of the support package that we agreed yesterday," Boris Pistorius said.

Read more: This year NATO members are to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid, Rutte

New weapons deliveries and long-term support

As part of the new aid package, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with hundreds of guided missiles for Patriot systems. Deliveries will be made gradually over the next four years.

In addition, the package provides for additional launchers for IRIS-T systems, which Ukraine is already using to protect critical infrastructure and cities.

Berlin will also finance the production of additional deep-strike drones, which will be manufactured directly in Ukraine.

Separately, Pistorius confirmed that Germany will continue participating in the initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and will honor all previous commitments.