Ramstein Summit outcomes: Zelenskyy announced strengthening of air defence and joint arms production

Ukraine’s allies have announced new military aid packages following the latest meeting in the ‘Ramstein’ format.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This involves strengthening air defence, supplying drones and developing logistical capabilities, as well as contributions to joint defence programmes.

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New aid packages and contributions from partners

According to the head of state, partners have confirmed their readiness to expand support for Ukraine and noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

In particular, a decision was taken on new contributions to the PURL programme from five countries. Special attention was paid to the development of joint arms production and the strengthening of air defence.

"There are important outcomes from the latest Ramstein meeting – exactly what we are agreeing with leaders is now being implemented," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasised that the timely fulfilment of all announced commitments remains key, as an adequate level of defence capability prevents Russia from achieving its objectives.

Read also: Ukraine asks partners to deliver Patriot missiles by November: "Winter is coming"

Specific levels of support from countries

Among the announced decisions:

Norway will allocate over $500 million to equip brigades with drones

An additional $150 million will be directed towards strengthening logistics

The Netherlands will provide over €200 million for drones

Belgium will fund the supply of ammunition and the strengthening of air defence

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude:

Germany — for supporting air defence systems and developing long-range capabilities

The UK — for continuing to supply drones

Spain — for its readiness to participate in the SAFE programme

Canada — for strengthening defence capabilities

Lithuania and Estonia — for their contributions to the PURL programme

The President emphasised that coordination with partners allows for the systematic strengthening of Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

We previously reported that during 2026, NATO members will provide Ukraine with military support worth $60 billion.

Read also: Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Norway and thanked him for €9 billion