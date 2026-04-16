Sweden warns of possible Russian attack on Baltic islands – Times

Sweden does not rule out the possibility that Russia may attempt to seize one of the islands in the Baltic Sea in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, The Times reports this.

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Russia's possible goal

According to Michael Klasson, Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Moscow may launch a small-scale military operation to test NATO's response.

This is not about a large-scale war, but rather a symbolic move that will allow the Kremlin to gauge the Alliance’s political unity.

Classon noted that such an operation could be swift—followed by a wait for the international community’s reaction.

Read: EU to step up pressure on Russia following new attack, says Koshta

Possible targets

In Sweden, Gotland Island, which is of strategic importance in the Baltic Sea, is cited as a potential target.

At the same time, military officials emphasize that Russia has far more options, as the region contains hundreds of islands.

The attack could involve a naval or airborne assault scenario.

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Intelligence assessments

Swedish military intelligence warns that Russia is already building up its military capabilities near the region.

According to her assessment, Moscow is capable of launching a limited strike and, within a few years, of launching larger-scale operations.

Specifically, this refers to the ability to establish control over the sea and airspace.

Read on "Censor.NET": The Baltic states have called on NATO to strengthen their defenses following drone incidents, according to a statement

The broader context

In Sweden, officials emphasize that even the end of the war in Ukraine will not mean a reduction in threats to Europe.

On the contrary, Russia may regroup its forces and redirect them westward.

Classon did not rule out the possibility that the Kremlin’s strategic goal might be to restore geopolitical influence similar to that of the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.