Court releases MP Shufrych, suspected of state treason, from custody

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court has released Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the banned Opposition Platform – For Life (OPFL ) party who is suspected of state treason, from custody and placed him under round-the-clock house arrest.

This was reported to Suspilne by the MP’s lawyer, Valerii Buniak, Censor.NET informs.

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What obligations have been imposed on the MP?

Shufrich is obliged to:

remain at his registered place of residence in the Kyiv region around the clock, except when receiving medical care or staying in a shelter during an air raid alert;

wear an electronic bracelet;

surrender all documents allowing travel abroad;

appear before the court and investigators upon request;

and refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case.

Prosecutor General’s Office opposed the change in the preventive measure

For its part, the Prosecutor General’s Office said it had opposed changing the preventive measure for defendant Shufrych and insisted that he remain in custody.

"During the court hearing, prosecutors drew the court’s attention to the gravity of the criminal offenses imputed to him, in particular state treason, as well as to the risks which, in the prosecution’s view, remain relevant," the statement said.

Despite this, the court decided to change the preventive measure: instead of being held in custody, the defendant will remain under round-the-clock house arrest and wear an electronic monitoring device. The court ruling is not subject to appeal.

It was previously reported that on March 11, Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court extended the detention of OPFL MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of state treason.

Read more: Shufrych allowed to be released on UAH 33 mln bail: it has not been paid yet

Shufrych`s case

We recall that Shufrych and his aide will stand trial for financing Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) in occupied Crimea. Earlier, former MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life, Nestor Shufrych, was served a notice of suspicion for high treason.

According to the investigation, he closely cooperated with and carried out tasks for former NSDC secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent whose task was to coordinate Russia’s agent network in Ukraine. It was also reported that the court ordered that the suspected traitor Shufrych be ensured the ability to perform his parliamentary duties.

Read more: Court keeps Shufrych in custody until 9 May